Murder accused among four escapees from Lusignan prison

A manhunt is currently underway for four prisoners, including two murder accused, who escaped from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

In a press release yesterday, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed the escape, which occurred around 3.46 am, when the inmates scaled the fence.

The inmates are Anthony Padmore, 26, of Ogle Street, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara; Kenraul Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, North West District; Sasnarine Bisnauth, 24, of Lot 22 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo; and Ganesh Dhanraj, 32, of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo.