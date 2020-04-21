Confirmed COVID-19 cases up by one

Six more persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Guyana and the number of confirmed cases has risen by one and now stands at 66.

This update was contained in the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The number of persons tested stood at 328, six more than was observed in the previous update.

The number of persons in institutional isolation has also increased by one and is now at 50 while the number of persons in institutional quarantine has decreased and is now at 17. The number of persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit also went up by one and is now at 5.

The number of deaths and the number of persons recovered both remain the same.