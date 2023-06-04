Pomeroon man held with imported cannabis

On the 2nd of June 2023, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers conducted an operation at the Charity stelling where a search of a boat in the presence of the sole occupant revealed a box containing a number of parcels suspected to be cannabis.

Rocky Mangra, 42 years, of Grant St. Joseph , Lower Pomeroon was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive and was discovered to be imported cannabis known as “creepy” with a weight of approximately 6.9 lbs. (3.128 kg) with a street value of approximately $1 million.

Investigations are ongoing, a release yesterday from CANU said.