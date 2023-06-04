Guyana News

Police continuing to probe death of miners on Issano Trail

The police are continuing to probe the death of two miners,  Osborn Fredricks and Collis Fredricks on Friday on the Fourteen Miles Issano Trail, Maza-runi after a truck turned over and pinned them.

Police in Regional Division #7  said on Friday that the accident occurred at about 8.30 am and  involved motor lorry GVV 7484 owned and driven by 63-year-old Allen Wilson of 14 Miles Issano and occupants: (1) 24-year-old gold miner Ryan Herand of Lima Sands Essequibo, (2) Abar Baker,  a 41-year-old of lot 1 Good Hope E.C.D, (3) 26-year-old gold miner Kelron Jones, (4) 53-year-old gold miner Joseph Sahoye of Lot 5 Zeelugt E.B.E, (5) 38-year-old Shawn Pedro of Four Miles Potaro Road Bartica, (6) 19-year- old gold miner Dexter Bruton, (7) 26-year-old gold miner Osborne Fredricks of Wakapau Lower Pomeroon, and (8) 31-year-old gold miner Collis Fredricks of Wakapau Lower Pomeroon who were all seated at the back in the tray of the lorry.

