Two miners die in Issano Trail crash

The scene of the accident
Two miners,  Osborn Fredricks and Collis Fredricks died yesterday on the Fourteen Miles Issano Trail, Mazaruni after a truck turned over and pinned them.

Police in Regional Division #7  say that the accident occurred at about 8.30 am and  involved motor lorry GVV 7484 owned and driven by 63-year-old Allen Wilson of 14 Miles Issano and occupants: (1) 24-year-old gold miner Ryan Herand of Lima

Sands Essequibo, (2) Abar Baker,  a 41-year-old of lot 1 Good Hope E.C.D, (3) 26-year-old gold miner Kelron Jones, (4) 53-year-old gold miner Joseph Sahoye of Lot 5 Zeelugt E.B.E, (5) 38-year-old Shawn Pedro of Four Miles Potaro Road Bartica, (6) 19-year- old gold miner Dexter Bruton, (7) 26-year-old gold miner Osborne Fredricks of Wakapau Lower Pomeroon, and (8) 31-year-old gold miner Collis Fredricks of Wakapau Lower Pomeroon who were all seated at the back in the tray of the lorry.

