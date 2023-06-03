Motorcycle collision results in death of footballer

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Thursday at about 8.30 pm at the corner of Mandela Avenue and Norton Street and claimed the life of footballer Leon Yaw, 25.

Police say that the accident involved motorcycle # CM 607 owned and ridden by Yaw of Lot A 26 East La Penitence Georgetown and motorcycle # CJ 8133 owned and ridden by 27-year-old Samuel Andrews of Lot 412 Toucan Drive, North East La Penitence, Georgetown and minibus # BAC 9070 driven by 49-year-old Ryan Dexter King of Lot 44 Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that the rider of # CJ 8133 was proceeding south along the western drive lane of the eastern carriageway of Mandela Avenue and as he approached Norton Street he stopped to observe the north-bound traffic with the intent of turning west into Norton Street. He said that both western drive lanes of Mandela Avenue stopped to allow him to make the right turn to proceed further west onto Norton Street and as he did so, the rider of motorcycle #CM 607 which was proceeding north along the western edge of the western carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue collided with the front left side of his motorcycle.