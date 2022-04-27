Police probing disappearance of Mainstay miner

Police in Region Seven are investigating the disappearance of a 27-year-old Essequibo Coast miner on April 15 at Toroparu Backdam, Lower Puruni River.

The missing man has been identified as Noel Anthony Fredricks of Mainstay/Whyaka Village, Essequibo Coast.

Fredricks is of Amerindian descent, medium built, fair in complexion, and has long black hair.

Enquiries made by the police revealed that Fredricks reportedly left his camp about 5:30pm on April 14 and was last seen about 3am on April 15 in the company of a 29-year-old man, leaving a shop located in the backdam.

The missing man was said to be in an intoxicated state.

Ranks from the Division’s Investigations Unit have since been deployed to the area to carry out further investigations.