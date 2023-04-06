Man held at Charity Stelling with ganja – CANU

On Tuesday, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers intercepted a male at the Charity Stelling carrying a plastic bag. A subsequent search of the plastic bag revealed a red brick-like parcel suspected to be cannabis.
Corwayne Gomes, 23 years, of Grant Opposition, Pomeroon River was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Essequibo location, after which the suspect was escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic. The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 438 grammes.
Investigations are ongoing.