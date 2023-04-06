Mainstay/Whyaka to launch bottled water brand

Mainstay/Whyaka, Region Two will be embarking on a water purification facility to launch its Lokono Aiyawbo brand [the Arawaks People’s Water].

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that Village Toshao, Yvonne Pearson on Monday underlined the importance of the new venture, noting that Mainstay/Whyaka will be the first Amerindian village to launch this type of product.

“We already completed the building. We have already purchased our filtration system. We are waiting now on GPL to come in and do their job. So that we can install our equipment and start the necessary testing,” she told DPI.