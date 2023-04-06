Zeeburg man found with 30 lbs imported cannabis – CANU

On Tuesday, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers intercepted one motor vehicle with a male occupant, bearing Registration number HB 5990 at Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.
A subsequent search was conducted on the vehicle in the presence of the occupant, which led to the discovery of 12 brick-like parcels suspected to be cannabis.
Pradesh Hardwar, 51 years, of Zeelugt Housing Scheme was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic. The narcotic was tested and weighed, it was discovered to be imported cannabis known as “poppy” with a total weight of approximately 30 lbs. (13.4 kg), with a street value of approximately $5M
Investigations are ongoing.