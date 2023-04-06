Duo charged with robbing man after traffic accident

Nineteen-year-old Earl Grant and twenty-nine-year-old Nigel Dundas were taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday to answer to a charge of robbery which was committed following a traffic accident.

The charge stated that Nigel Dundas and Earl Grant on Tuesday April 4 at 08:20 hours, stole a Samsung Notebook valued at $175,000, an iPhone 7 valued at $170,000, a Samsung phone valued $15,000 and $55,000 cash, all property of Joseph Innis.

The duo, Grant, of Lot 33 Tucville Squatting Area, East La Penitence, Georgetown, and Dundas a labourer of Lot 4 B Tucville, Georgetown, were not required to plead.