President visits cattle farm in Qatar

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni K Singh yesterday accompanied President Irfaan Ali on a guided tour of the Baladna Farm in Al Khor, Qatar

Baladna is 100% owned Qatari business and is one of the largest cattle farms in the region, a release from the Ministry of Finance said. The farm can house up to 24000 cows in a comfortable and well-conditioned environment. It is open to the public and features the region’s most advanced rotary milking parlour, as well as a restaurant, a carefully manicured garden, a children’s play area, and a petting zoo, the release said.

Also present were Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Safraz Shahood; Presidential Assistant and Personal Envoy to Greece, the Middle East and Africa, Ambassador George Hallaq, and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma.