President in series of meetings in Qatar

President Irfaan Ali yesterday met with the Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Group CEO of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker in Doha.

The Head of State and the airline’s CEO discussed enhancing Guyana’s reach and the country’s tourism product.

President Ali was joined by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Safraz Shahood; Presidential Assistant and Personal Envoy to Greece, the Middle East and Africa, Ambassador George Hallaq and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

The President is on an official visit to Qatar.