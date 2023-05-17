President opens Guyana embassy in Qatar

Guyana has opened another overseas mission as it seeks to expand its diplomatic footprint worldwide to match the country’s rising profile in the wake of its significant oil and gas discoveries.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) in a release announced that Guyana’s embassy in Qatar was officially opened yesterday by President Irfaan Ali. He stated that having a mission in Qatar would help both countries embark on a journey of “enhanced” bilateral relationship.

President Ali is in Doha, Qatar on an official visit. He is accompanied by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma, and other officials.