New diplomatic missions for Doha, Abu Dhabi – Todd

The Guyanese embassy in Brazil is expected to be completed during the first half of 2022, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd.
This disclosure was made on Monday to the Committee of Supply during the consideration of estimates for the 2022 national budget which caters for the completion of the project. As the minister was on the floor, Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr Karen Cummings enquired about the provision of some $24 million under capital expenditures.