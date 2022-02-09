Britannia carpenter dies after backflip into Tempe Canal

The Police yesterday said that they are investigating the death by drowning of Ramesh Ramphal, age 28 years, a carpenter of Lot 142 Britannia Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The incident occurred on 2022-02-07 about 17:00 hrs at the eastern side of Tempe Canal, WCB.

Investigations so far have revealed that on the date and time Ramphal and his girlfriend were swimming. She told detectives that they were on the western side of the Canal when Ramphal walked over to the eastern side and backflipped into the said Canal and did not come up.