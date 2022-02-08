Britannia carpenter dies after backflip into canal

The Police today said that they are investigating an alleged drowning which claimed the life of Ramesh Ramphal, age 28 years, a carpenter of Lot 142 Britannia Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), which occurred on 2022-02-07 about 17:00hrs at the eastern side of Tempe Canal, WCB.

Investigations so far have revealed that on the date and time Ramphal and his girlfriend were swimming. She told detectives that they were on the western side of the Canal when Ramphal walked over to the eastern side and back-flipped into the said Canal and did not come up.

A search party was formed and they found Ramphal stuck in the mud at the said area where he allegedly back-flipped about an hour after he went down.