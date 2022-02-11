$259M approved for completion of Ministry of Health head office

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony told the Parliamentary Committee of Supply yesterday that the head office for his ministry is on track to be completed by mid-2022.

Asked by former junior Public Health Minister, Dr Karen Cummings whether the budget allocation would see the Ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown head office being finally completed, Dr Anthony reported in the affirmative and disaggregated how the provision would be expended.

He told the Committee that $259 million would be going toward fixing the defects of the building while $13 million is to be paid to the supervising firm to ensure that the corrective works are up to standard.