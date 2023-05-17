Boys are to be celebrated, nurtured and loved

Yesterday, May16, the “International Day of the Boy Child” was celebrated worldwide under the theme: “Boosting Optimism, restoring Self-worth”, a Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) release stated.
The RCC is an independent, quasi-governmental body with constitutional powers, established under the Constitution of Guyana. The organisation was granted jurisdiction to investigate and resolve complaints that violate and omit the rights and interest of the child, ensuring that every child’s voice is heard on all levels in Guyana, in accordance with the Convention on Rights of the Child (UNCRC) Articles.