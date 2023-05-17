Contracts signed for Plaisance works

The PPP/C government yesterday began the rollout of $423m in development works for Plaisance, BV, Vryheid’s Lust and Triumph on the East Coast Demerara.

A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that the projects comprised:

-$302m in 23 separate lots for concrete roads

-$99m BV main access road

-$22m for desilting of drains.

Scores of residents can expect to be employed on 12 drainage projects that will inject $22m into the local economies of Plaisance, Beterverwagting and Vryheid’s Lust, the release said.

At a contract signing ceremony yesterday for the drainage works, Minister Deodat Indar said the rollout of the projects will fulfill promises made by President Irfaan Ali on outreaches to the communities last week.

Indar noted that engineers will work with contractors to ensure the concrete roadworks that will be tendered are executed according to established specifications.