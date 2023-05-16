Dartmouth in need of skills training, agri projects

Scores of residents living at Dartmouth and neighbouring communities in the Evergreen/Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Pomeroon-Supenaam are requesting skills training, agriculture projects, and the upgrading of several streets.

These requests were made to President Irfaan Ali during an outreach on Thursday. Ali was in the region on a one-day outreach which started in the Pomeroon River and ended at the Queenstown community centre in Region Two.

A teacher from 8th May Secondary, Tonsalita Smith, represented her community by asking for the construction of a new secondary school. She said that the current school is not fully equipped and the classrooms are open.