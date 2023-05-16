Arakaka miner in custody after found with illegal pistol

A 29-year-old miner of Arakaka Compound, North West District, was on Monday arrested by police after he was found in possession of an unlicensed .32 Taurus pistol with an empty magazine.

According to the police report, based on intelligence, ranks from the Baramita Police Station went to a shop in Return Village, Baramita, North West District, Monday morning at about 10:21 hours, where they saw 29 year-old Kelton Royden Mc Lennon. Mc Lennon was examined by the ranks, and the firearm was found on him.

Additionally, the ranks conducted checks and confirmed that the suspect was not the holder of a firearm licence. He was placed in police custody and is slated to be charged.