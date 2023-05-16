Man in custody after claiming ownership of suspected marijuana

Police ranks from regional division #7 on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man after he took ownership of 560 grams of suspected marijuana that they found in a tray of a vehicle they intercepted.

A police report stated that the ranks on duty at the checkpoint, stopped a motor lorry bearing licence plate #GLL 1703, driven by a 27-year-old from Itaballi Landing, along with five other occupants including Quacy Steven Wright. A search was carried out on the occupants and their personal belongings but nothing illegal was found.

A further search was conducted and a rank found a grey five-gallon bucket in the truck’s tray. The bucket contained one red plastic bag with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The ranks interviewed the driver and occupants of the vehicle, including Wright, who replied: “Officer, I buy the weed from a pusher man at Timehri.” The suspected cannabis was weighed in the suspect’s presence and amounted to 560 grams. Wright was arrested and placed into custody.