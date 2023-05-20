EU team meets AG on electoral reforms, offers help

A team from the European Union (EU) yesterday met with Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC on electoral reforms and reiterated an offer of assistance to the process.

A statement from the AG’s Chambers said that the delegation from the EU Follow-up Mission comprised Alexander Matus, Team Leader – Electoral Expert; Anne Marlborough – Legal Expert and Evelina Melbarzde, Deputy Head of Delegation of the EU in Guyana. Accompanying the Attorney General in the meeting was Joann Bond, Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel.

During the meeting, the statement said that the delegation inquired about the progress of Guyana’s efforts at electoral reform and the implementation of the recommendations of the EU Election Observation Mission which participated in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections. The statement said that the EU team also offered assistance to aid the process of strengthening Guyana’s electoral mechanisms.