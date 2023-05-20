Exxon submits responses to audit of US$7.3b

ExxonMobil has submitted its responses to the findings of the US$7.3 billion audit for 2017 to 2020 and hinted that disagreements over revenue for blocks may be a hiccup but stated that it expects negotiations on the queries be completed in a few months.

“So we provided comments back this week to the government and they’ll be reviewing those and then there’ll be subsequent back and forth, as we move towards finalization. As I reflect on the process, I think the processes have gone quite well. There’s been really good collaboration between our company, the auditors, the government, a lot of transparency,” Chief Financial Officer, Phil Rietema, yesterday said in response to questions on the audit by the Stabroek News.