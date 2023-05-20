President Ali to be first recipient of IICA food security award

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) yesterday announced that Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali will be the first recipient of the IICA Award for Contribution to Food Security and Sustainable Development.

IICA in a release said that it decided to present this award in recognition of the President’s leadership in agricultural transformation, food security and support for building resilient economies in a sustainable manner in Guyana and the Caribbean.

It said that the President’s support and commitment to public agendas related to issues such as regional integration, rural connectivity, social inclusion in the countryside and gender equality, are central areas of IICA’s work.