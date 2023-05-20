Ghana Chamber of Commerce to be established here

Ghana is set to grow closer ties with Guyana, especially through commerce, with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce being established here and it will focus on exploring possible investment paths.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement which outlined that a high-level delegation is set to visit Guyana from May 19 to 24. The government/private sector delegation will be led by Minister for Trade and Industry of the Republic of Ghana, Kobina Hammond.

The visit, the Ministry explained, is intended to “further explore possibilities for trade and investment between Ghana and Guyana.”