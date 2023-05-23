Guyana, Ghana Chamber of Commerce launched

Bilateral relations have now been bolstered following the Ghana Chamber of Commerce-Guyana launch, at Church and New Garden streets, Queenstown, yesterday morning, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The first of its kind to be established in the Caribbean, Guyana and Ghana will work together in many areas, including oil and gas, tourism and agriculture, DPI said.

With the establishment of the chamber, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill appealed to the Ghanaian Government to work with the Guyana Government to operationalise the air services pact inked between the two nations in 2019.