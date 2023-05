A man who yesterday pleaded guilty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to stealing money from his sister, will spend the next nine months in prison.

Isaiah Reddy, of Lot 41 Norton Street, Georgetown, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a charge of break and enter and larceny.

It is alleged that on Thursday May 18, at Norton Street, Georgetown, the defendant broke and entered the apartment of Orpha Reddy and stole $200,000.