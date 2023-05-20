Karimbaksh, three soldiers for Indian scholarships

Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Fazil Karimbaksh is among four members of the Joint Services who have have been selected as part of the Police and Military training courses being offered by India under the Indian Technical and Economical Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.
The recipients are Guyana Police Force Assistant Commissioner Karimbaksh and from the Guyana Defence Force – Staff Sergeant Dork Pompey of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara; Sergeant Jamal Cambridge from Belladrum Village, West Coast Berbice and Corporal Dennis Pompey of Victoria, Georgetown, a release yesterday from the Indian High Commission said.