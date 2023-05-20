Man charged with raiding Stabroek Market jewellery stall

Devon Williams appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Leron Daly to face charges of break and enter and larceny that were laid against him.
It is alleged that between Saturday, May 13, and Monday, May 15, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, the defendant broke and entered the jewellery stall of Deoraj Nimchan and stole a quantity of gold valued $4,435,500, 12 pennyweight of raw gold valued $216,000, a quantity of silver jewellery valued $1,511,500, US$4,500, CA$1,700, TT$700, and $20,000, all cash, all property of Deoraj Nimchan.