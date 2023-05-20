Ramkarran criticises `murky waters’ comment on Kissoon judgment

Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran has described as uninformed the statement by the government that the landmark decision by Justice Sandil Kissoon on ExxonMobil’s insurance was “treading in murky waters”.

In his column in the last Sunday Stabroek on the decision, Ramkarran said: “The comment on Justice Kissoon’s judgment to the effect that the judiciary is treading in murky waters by directing a regulatory agency on how to do its job and setting a timeframe on when it should complete certain orders, is not an informed comment. It contradicts to its core the purpose of public law and the objective of the Judicial Review Act, which is precisely to direct regulatory agencies by issuing public law orders and setting timeframes as indicated below”.