SUV takes out pole on Camp Road

The SUV that took down the GPL pole on Camp Street
A SUV in the wee hours of yesterday lost control and took down a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole on Camp Road opposite Queen’s College. The accident resulted in a temporary loss of service to GPL and GTT customers. Power was restored as GPL triggered its back-up plan to restore the services until the issue was rectified. 

GPL Public Relations Officer, Natalie Pindar, told Stabroek News that the incident occurred at approximately 2 am yesterday. According to Pindar, customers were not unduly affected since GPL had a backup system in place to provide power until the issue was rectified. Teams from GTT and GPL were on the ground during the day to restore lost services.  

