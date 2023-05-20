Education Ministry rejects APNU claims about housing revolving fund

The claim that a unit under the APNU+AFC government was set up at the Ministry of Education to address the housing revolving fund and that the unit was dismantled by the new PPP/C government has been rejected by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

In a release on Thursday, the MoE described the aforementioned claim as “wholly untrue and malicious.”

Reference was made to a press conference held on Thursday where APNU made the “preposterous and bogus claim” that “as a matter of fact that housing project was there since 2006 where we asked for a revolving housing project and that house lots be given to teachers in other areas across this country.”