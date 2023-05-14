Treading in murky waters

Some weeks ago, the Chief Justice found that the Local Content Secretariat, a regulatory agency, had wrongly refused to issue a Local Content Certificate to Ramps Logistics. The Chief Justice ordered that the certificate be issued within a week. Two weeks ago, Justice Sandil Kissoon found that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), also a regulatory agency, had breached its statutory duty in failing to ensure EEPGL’s compliance with condition 14 of the Environmental Permit (Renewed) to obtain an unlimited liability guarantee from the parent company or an affiliate company. The Judge gave the EPA five days to issue the required notice to EEPGL under the EPA Act. There was no appeal in the Ramps Logistics case. The appeal in the EPA case will determine if Justice Kissoon was right.