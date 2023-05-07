The Coronation of King Charles III took place yesterday in London, United Kingdom, with great pomp, pageantry and fanfare. As expected, the event was a solemn but spectacular display of both temporal and spiritual dedication in colourful regalia and with priceless robes, orbs and sceptres. British people turned out in their numbers to witness the historic occasion, which last took place in 1953 when King Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was coronated as Queen. For most people alive in the UK and in Guyana this would be the first time that an event of such spectacle is being experienced. And the British coronation is unlike any other. It has its ’majestic’ roots in the celebration of Britain’s power in its glory days as the largest and most powerful empire ever established, ruling much of the Black and Brown world and parts of the White world.