Ramps Logistics plans to construct luxury apartment complex

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has exempted oil services and logistics group, Ramps Logistics, from an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed construction of an apartment complex – Sky House Guyana.

Ramps Logistics has applied for an environmental permit for the construction of a luxury apartment complex at Lots 37 & 39 Area ‘F’ Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

The company in its project proposal said the US$5 million complex was inspired by the emerging oil sector in Guyana and the increasing demand for high-quality accommodation for the growing number of expatriates and young Guyanese professionals currently working and living in Georgetown. The complex will provide rooftop amenities and views of the ocean. The architecture of the building was done with a lot of emphasis on luxury given the nearby amenities and excellent location, the company said.