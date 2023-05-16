Appeal Court judge declines request by EPA for stay of oil insurance order

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not been granted a stay of the High Court ruling ordering it to enforce the liability clause in permits it issued to ExxonMobil Guyana for its offshore oil operations.

In fact, Appeal Court Judge, Rishi Persaud, said that the stay will only be addressed if there is a need, since he intends to complete the matter before him, way in advance of the June 10th deadline set by the High Court for the EPA’s compliance.

Justice Persaud made it clear that the preliminary matter to be dispensed with before him, is a narrow one, simply concerning whether the EPA appeal has prospects of succeeding.