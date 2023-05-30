Hearing on EPA appeal against oil liability decision postponed

The hearing on the merits of the appeal filed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its challenge to the High Court order that it is to enforce the liability clause in permits for ExxonMobil’s offshore oil operations here, has been adjourned to tomorrow.

The oral arguments should have commenced yesterday morning, but this was postponed owing to the absence of counsel for the EPA, Sanjeev Datadin who was not in the country at the time.

When the matter was called, Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud said that he was in receipt of an email from Datadin who explained that while he was expected back in Guyana on Sunday night, he was not able to, because of flight difficulties.