Caribbean Export reports pleasing results from Ghana visit

Seemingly focused on utilizing its role during its trade and investment visit to West Africa, of utilizing its trade and investment promotion credentials to accelerate the economic transformation of the region, Caribbean Export has communicated to the Stabroek Business the successful signing of three (3) Memoranda of Understandings between the region and Ghana, in the course of its ongoing Caribbean/West Africa Trade Mission aimed at “fostering collaboration and exploring trade opportunities between the West African country and the Caribbean.” The realization of the Agreements, Caribbean Export’s communication with the Stabroek said, seeks to serve as a prerequisite to increased trade between Ghana and the Caribbean which, it is envisaged, will be realized by “fostering collaboration and exploring trade opportunities” between the West African country and the Caribbean.