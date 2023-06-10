All cellphone taxes to be removed – President says in New Amsterdam

President Irfaan Ali last evening announced in New Amsterdam that all taxes on cell phones will be removed as he made a strong plea to residents of the town to vote for the PPP/C on Monday at the Local Government Elections.

Ali speaking to one of the largest crowds at a PPP/C meeting in New Amsterdam stated that “We have continuously said that we want to bridge the divide in this country, we want to ensure that there is an equitable platform on which people can transform themselves, one of the important things about the future is the use of technology.”