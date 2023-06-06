PPP/C eying lands in Georgetown, other municipalities – Jones warns

By Joseph Allen

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is warning residents of Georgetown and other municipalities that if the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) does take up control of the councils they can lose their lands.

Speaking at a rally held last evening in Plum Park, Sophia just one week before Local Government Elections day, APNU Member of Parliament, Christopher Jones told a small gathering that the PPP/C sees Georgetown and many other areas as strategic hubs for business and as such it is moving to control the council and further dispossess people of prime lands and give them to investors aligned with it.