APNU urges citizens to reject PPP desire to “dominate and control” at LGE

As the nation approaches Local Government Elections (LGE) on June 12, the Opposition APNU wants Guyanese to reject the PPP’s desire, which it says is to “dominate and control” all aspects of people’s lives.
In a press statement yesterday, the office of the Leader of the Opposition noted that “in this LGE we are voting against PPP’s bribery and coercion of voters, PPP’s incompetence in dealing with high food prices and the rising cost of living, and PPP’s disregard for the plight and struggles of ordinary people across the country”.