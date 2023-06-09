NDIA says monitoring drainage structures following heavy rain

Incessant heavy rainfall yesterday spurred a water build-up in low-lying parts of Georgetown and other areas but by afternoon most of the accumulation had receded after downpours eased.

Following the heavy rain across Georgetown and parts of the coast, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha led a team of engineers from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to conduct an assessment of several drainage structures in Georgetown.

Mustapha, while giving an update, noted that the structures are operable and that three engineers from the drainage authority will be monitoring all pumps and sluices in the region. According to a Ministry of Agriculture release, he also said that engineers in other regions that are currently experiencing rainfall are also on the ground monitoring the situation.