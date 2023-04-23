Floodwaters receding after heavy rainfall

Floodwaters have receded in most regions after prolonged heavy rainfall on Friday.

Four regions had reported flooding especially in low-lying areas and up to yesterday, several communities in regions Three and Four were still under water due to the ongoing rainfall but generally, the water is receding.

Mayor Ubraj Narine told Stabroek News yesterday that some parts of Georgetown such as Alexander Village, Waterloo Street and a few other areas, are still flooded. He contended again that the Mayor and City Council did not have the resources to mitigate the flood experienced on Friday.