T&HD extends paddy transport concession

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) yesterday announced that it had once again extended a concession to rice farmers who are transporting paddy from Supenaam, Wakenaam and Leguan to Parika for the current crop.

A release from the T&HD said that the concession will result in savings of 38% of the total transportation cost for the farmers when utilizing these services.

Further, a credit facility is also being extended to farmers transporting paddy on the T&HD services. The concession will be extended for the entire crop season the T&HD said.