Wakenaam rice farmers say industry not profitable for them

Despite bumper production countrywide last year, rice farmers in Wakenaam say that the industry is not profitable anymore due to the rising production cost but are hopeful that it would be revived when Guyana starts to benefit from oil revenues.

Last year’s countrywide production is the second highest on record, with 1,049,874 metric tonnes of paddy produced.

During a recent visit to the Essequibo River island, some of the small farmers told Stabroek News that despite the hard work and the investment they put into the crop, they are still struggling.