Moraikobai floodwaters receding

Floodwaters in Moraikobai, Region Five, have started to recede once again after water levels rose last week following heavy rainfall.

According to Toshao Derrick John, while the water level in the Mahaicony River remains high, houses in the village are no longer inundated and persons can now walk on land although the ground is still soggy. He said that while the rain continues to fall in the area, it is not as intense or frequent as the earlier part of last week and this has resulted in the floodwater receding significantly.

He added that after being unable to do anything for weeks, residents are happy that they can now start moving forward, knowing that it will take a long time to fully recover from the damage caused by the flooding.