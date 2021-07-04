Processing plant almost sealed for Black Bush Polder -two pump stations to be set up

Negotiations for a processing plant in Black Bush Polder are almost concluded, while two pump stations are to be set up.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha announced the plans yesterday during a series of meetings in the area as they stressed that the government is working to build a strong and diversified economy with investments being made in every sector.

Singh yesterday pointed out that for many years agriculture has been about “primary production” and added that Guyana has not been able to move from selling basic primary unprocessed agriculture outputs to more processed forms “which are the most valued-added forms.”