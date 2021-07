GTT took big revenue hit from pandemic, CEO says

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT), Damien Blackburn says the COVID-19 pandemic “significantly” impacted the company’s revenue, particularly that of the mobile sector.

Blackburn made this disclosure on Thursday during an interview with Stabroek News.

He said the company started to feel the impact during the early stage of the pandemic when businesses were closed as part of the emergency measures.